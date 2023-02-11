[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja traps Marnus Labuschagne plumb in front of his stumps in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja picked up Marnus Labuschagne's wicket for the second time in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash at the VCA Stadium on Saturday, December 11. The Indian spinner trapped the World No.1 batter in front of his stumps and dismissed him LBW in the second innings.

Marnus Labsuchagne is on his first Test tour of India and he has had a tough time so far. He worked hard for a 123-ball 49 in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him just one run short of his maiden Test fifty on Indian soil.

In the second innings, Australia needed a big knock from Labuschagne but the World No. 1 batter failed to get going. He scored 17 runs off 27 balls before Jadeja trapped him plumb in front of his stumps on the 28th delivery of his innings.

You can watch the video of the dismissal right here:

Labuschagne will be keen to work harder on his batting against left-arm spin bowling. Ravindra Jadeja has a habit of making Australian batters his bunnies, and Labuschagne could be the next addition to that list if the World No. 1 batter does not improve his game.

Ravindra Jadeja has bowled a tight spell in the 2nd innings

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 3 (Image: Getty)

Playing his first international match since the Asia Cup 2022, Jadeja has been the MVP for India so far in Nagpur. The all-rounder scalped five wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a fantastic half-century with the willow.

Jadeja has continued his fine form in the bowling unit by picking up two wickets in the second innings so far. He has bowled eight overs, conceding 19 runs at an economy rate of 2.4.

Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul has reduced Australia to 74/7. India are close to sealing a win in the Nagpur Test. You can follow the live scorecard right here.

