[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli celebrate stellar performances in IND vs SA 2023 World Cup match with cake

Virat Kohli's sensational hundred and Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant five-wicket haul were the standout performances in India's dominant win over South Africa in their 2023 World Cup encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, both Jadeja and Kohli can be seen cutting cakes in the team hotel. Several cricketers and a few BCCI dignitaries were also in attendance.

The likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur were also accompanied by head coach Rahul Dravid and fielding coach T Dilip. Virat Kohli also celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, which made the occasion even more special.

Here are the videos:

Ravindra Jadeja on his role as an all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja addressed the media after the game in Kolkata and sounded pleased with his all-round contribution of 29*(15) and 5/33 with the bat and the ball, respectively. Stating that he understands his role in the Indian team, here's what he said:

"As an all-rounder, my role is to make an impact in tough situations, when you need the crucial 30-40 runs, or when there is a partnership going on and you need a wicket. Change the game. I always try to give an impactful performance, be there whenever the team needs me."

Jadeja also spoke about keeping things simple in fielding, an area where he is arguably considered the best in the world. He said:

"And fielding I never take for granted. I still feel I can drop a catch. I am always prepared on the field. I never relax. And that's all: I keep trying to do my best. Sometimes I succeed, sometimes I don't, but I keep trying all the time."

With India not exactly having the ideal batting depth, Ravindra Jadeja getting among the runs is a massive positive going into the business end of the tournament.