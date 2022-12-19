[Watch] Rehan Ahmed's father in tears as leggie becomes youngest player to pick up five-wicket haul on Test debut

England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed entered the history books in the third Test against Pakistan on Monday (December 19), becoming the youngest player ever to pick up a five-wicket haul on his debut.

Rehan's father watched on with pride and couldn't stop smiling after seeing his son soaking in the applause from the crowd. The youngster's teammates asked him to lead the team off the field in what would have certainly been an overwhelming moment for the 18-year-old.

Watching the moment, Rehan Ahmed's father couldn't hold back his tears and appeared proud of the way his son turned the game for his country. Here's a video of Rehan picking up his fifth wicket and proudly leading the England team off the field:

Rehan Ahmed's brilliance triggered Pakistan's collapse

Pakistan seemed to be in a pretty strong position when Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel were at the crease, with the scoreboard reading 164/3 and a lead of 114 runs. However, that's when Rehan Ahmed turned the game on its head and put England in the driver's seat.

Babar smashed a long-hop from the youngster straight to short mid-wicket and that sparked a remarkable collapse from the hosts. Mohammad Rizwan edged one behind, getting beaten in the flight by Rehan. The wheels came off Pakistan's innings when Shakeel tried to sweep the young leg-spinner from outside off but spooned it to square leg.

From being in a formidable position, Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for just 52 runs and Rehan was the chief destroyer, returning with figures of 5/48. England began their chase in their usual 'BazBall' approach, and have scored 112/2 at stumps on Day 3.

The visitors now need just 55 more runs to complete a historic whitewash on Pakistan soil. Azhar Ali's final Test for Pakistan looks set to end in a comprehensive loss.

