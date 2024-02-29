[Watch] Retired pacer Neil Wagner comes on as substitute fielder during Day 1 of 1st NZ vs AUS Test; gets a warm reception from crowd

New Zealand left-arm pacer Neil Wagner received a warm reception from the crowd when he came onto the field as a substitute fielder on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this week after the team management made it clear that he won't be included in the playing XI in the series as they wanted to give the youngsters more chances.

However, Wagner is still with the team for the first Test and also bowled in the net sessions to help the batters prepare for the stern examination they will face from the Aussie quicks. As always, Neil Wagner put his team's needs first and entered the field in the 69th over to fulfill his duties as a substitute.

"My teammates have always meant the world to me" - Neil Wagner

While speaking to reporters after calling time on his international career, Neil Wagner opened up about his bond with his teammates and how hard it would be to leave everything behind. Wagner said, as quoted by New Zealand Cricket's official website:

"It’s been an emotional week. It’s not easy to step away from something you’ve given so much to and got so much out of, but it’s now time for others to step up and take this team forward. I’ve enjoyed every single moment of playing Test cricket for the BLACKCAPS and am proud of everything we’ve been able to achieve as a team."

He added:

"The friendships and bonds built over my career are what I’ll cherish the most and I want to thank everyone who’s played a part in where I am today. My teammates have always meant the world to me and all I’ve ever wanted to do was what was best for the team - I hope that’s the legacy I will leave."

Across 12 years, Neil Wagner played 64 Tests for the Kiwis and picked up 260 wickets at an average of 27.57, including nine five-wicket hauls.

