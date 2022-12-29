[WATCH] “Reverse swing, shiny side” - Sachin Tendulkar uses cricketing analogy while taking kayaking lessons in Thailand

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is seen taking kayaking lessons in Thailand in the latest video he has shared on his official Instagram handle.

Amusingly, the 49-year-old can be heard comparing kayaking to playing cricket in the video, using terms like ’reverse swing' and 'stick to the shiny side’ while taking instructions on how to row the boat.

Kayaking is a fun water sport that involves the use of a kayak, a narrow boat with a double-blade paddle, to move on water. The driver is supposed to steer through the waterways by sitting face-forward and moving ahead with alternating side-to-side paddle strokes.

Tendulkar is known as someone who is quite open to learning new things and having some fun along the way. Adding to his ever-evolving range of skills, the former cricketer on Wednesday, December 28 shared a video on his official social media handle in which he is seen taking kayaking instructions before trying his hand at the same.

The Master Blaster uploaded the entertaining video to his official Instagram handle with the caption:

“Decided to paddle up instead of padding up for a change 😉 #SachInReelLife #Kayaking #Thailand #WaterSports #Travel.”

The former India captain has been sharing various glimpses of his Thailand vacation on his Instagram handle over the last week.

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun recently made his father proud

While it has been nearly a decade since Tendulkar retired from international cricket, his son Arjun is trying to find his feet in the game. Earlier this month, the latter emulated his father when he scored a hundred on first-class debut for Goa in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season.

Batting at No.7, left-handed Arjun smashed 120 off 207 balls in his maiden first-class game against Rajasthan in Porvorim. The 23-year-old all-rounder’s knock featured 16 fours and two sixes.

Back in 1988, senior Tendulkar had also scored a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai against Gujarat. Reacting to Arjun’s impressive first-class debut, the legendary former cricketer said at an event organized by Infosys:

"Arjun has not led a normal childhood; being a son of a cricketer who has been for quite some time, it is not so easy and that is the only reason when I retired and was facilitated by the media in Mumbai, my message to them was: allow Arjun to fall in love with cricket, give him that opportunity.

"You can follow up with various statements after he has performed. Don’t put pressure on him because I never had pressure from my parents.”

Before making his first-class debut, Arjun featured in seven List A and nine T20 matches.

