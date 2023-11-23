[Watch] Rinku Singh finishes it off in style in IND vs AUS 1st T20I

Rinku Singh once again finished it off in style, this time for India against Australia in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23. The left-hander scored an unbeaten 22 runs off 14 balls to help India chase down a 209-run target.

Rinku slammed a six against Sean Abbott off the final ball when the scores were level. It was a length delivery on the middle stump that Rinku launched into the stands over the long-on fielder.

However, the six won’t be counted because Abbott bowled a no-ball, which was enough to seal the game for the Men in Blue.

Rinku made his T20I debut against Ireland earlier this year following a stellar season for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw smashed 38 off 21 balls and then followed it with an unbeaten 37 off 15 against Nepal in the 2023 Asian Games.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's half-centuries helped India win the game

Half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, coupled with Rinku Singh's finishing touches, helped India beat Australia by two wickets in the first T20I on Thursday. With the victory, the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 209, Suryakumar smashed 80 off 42 deliveries, including four sixes and nine boundaries. Ishan, who took time to get his eyes in, also slammed 58 off 39, comprising five sixes and two fours. The duo shared a 112-run partnership for the third wicket.

Tanveer Sangha starred with the ball for Australia, bagging two wickets, but conceded 47 runs in his four overs. Matthew Short, Jason Behrendorff, and Sean Abbott picked up one wicket apiece.

Earlier in the day, Australia posted 208/3 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Josh Inglis scored 110 off 50, including eight sixes and 11 boundaries, while Steve Smith hit 52 off 41, hitting eight fours.

The two teams will next face off in the second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26.