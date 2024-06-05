[Watch] Rishabh Pant plays outrageous reverse lap shot for winning runs in IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant played an outrageous reverse lap shot to finish off the match against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 contest on Wednesday at the Nassau International County International Stadium in New York. The shot left Irish bowler Barry McCarthy surprised as India coasted to an eight-wicket win to start their campaign.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the innings as the Men in Blue required only six runs to win. It was a harmless delivery from McCarthy as Pant got into position quickly and reverse ramped it over the keeper's head. The ball comfortably cleared the boundary.

It was the Delhi-born cricketer's first international match in over a year and he shared a 54-run stand with Rohit Sharma after Virat Kohli perished cheaply. Rohit Sharma had to leave the field due to his elbow injury, but the skipper completed a 36-ball half-century.

Rishabh Pant affects three dismissals from behind the stumps as India skittle Ireland out for 96:

The southpaw, who slammed an unbeaten 36, was also sensational behind the stumps as India chose him over Sanju Samson. The 26-year-old started by taking a skier to get rid of Paul Stirling, followed by a relatively simple take to see the back of Curtis Campher.

Gareth Delany, who top-scored with 26, was the final nail in the coffin as Pant and Mohhamed Siraj combined to affect the run-out. While Hardik Pandya was the pick of India's bowlers with three scalps, Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Match award due to figures of 3-1-6-2. India restricted Ireland to 96 runs and chased down the target in 12.2 overs.

Rohit Sharma's men will next face Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. Pakistan are yet to open their campaign and will do so on Thursday against USA. USA could prove to be a pesky opposition, given how comprehensively they beat Canada.

