Watch: Rishabh Pant plays a reckless shot and departs cheaply again in third T20I vs New Zealand

Rishabh Pant T20I struggles continued against New Zealand in the third game of the series. The Delhi Capitals captain departed for 11 runs against the Kiwis in Napier.

Chasing 161, Pant raced to 11 from four deliveries before wildly swinging at a shorter delivery outside the off stump. He was caught at third man by Ish Sodhi. New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tim Southee took the wicket.

Pant, who departed for a single-digit score in the second T20I, managed 11 in this game. His T20I career is under fire owing to his poor performances and India's strong reserve pool.

Pant was joined in the pavilion by Shreyas Iyer in the same over, who departed for a first-ball duck. The Kolkata Knight Riders captain fell victim to the short ball, edging a catch to the slips.

Rishabh Pant takes two spectacular catches on the field as New Zealand get bowled out

Devon Conway top-scored for New Zealand with 59. (Credits: Getty)

Despite struggling with the bat, Pant showcased his brilliance with the gloves on the field. He took a brilliant running catch to dismiss James Neesham off the bowling of Mohammed Shiraj in the 18th over.

Pant followed it up with a flying catch to his left in the next over off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh to remove Daryll Mitchell.

The Kiwis won the toss and opted to bat first. They made a powerful start to the batting innings and were well-poised to cross the 180-mark in the death overs. However, the Kiwis collapsed horribly, losing eight wickets in the space of 23 deliveries in the final overs.

Siraj and Arshdeep ended with four wickets each to dismiss New Zealand for 160 with two balls left in the innings. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips hit half-centuries for the Kiwis.

India lead the three-match series 1-0. They won the second game in Mount Maunganui, courtesy of a blinder of an innings from Suryakumar Yadav. His century coupled with Deepak Hooda's four-wicket hall allowed the guests to register a 65-run victory. The first game in Wellington was abandoned due to rain.

The two sides will face each other next for a three-match ODI series.

