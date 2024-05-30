[Watch] Rishabh Pant's first training session with Team India on return from injury ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has kickstarted his preparations for his much-awaited Team India return. The 26-year-old, who was out of action for almost 14 months, will mark his return for the Men in Blue during the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the USA, starting June 1.

Pant suffered a horrific car accident in the wee hours of December 30, 2022, while going back home. He underwent surgery and after an intense rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, the Delhi-born cricketer returned to action during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in March.

He looked in fine form and was immediately drafted to India's T20 World Cup squad. He traveled to New York with the rest of the squad and has begun his preparations for the mega event.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rishabh Pant was seen taking throwdowns and batting in the nets against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, among others. The southpaw looked in fine touch and will hope to replicate his IPL form in the World Cup.

The last time Pant donned the India blue was during the Test series against Bangladesh in December 2022. His last T20I game for the Men in Blue came against New Zealand in Napier in November 2022.

"This is something I missed a lot" - Rishabh Pant on his return to the Indian team

Rishabh Pant recently expressed his feelings on his return to Team India and playing for the country. The youngster said that he dearly missed playing for the nation during his time off the field.

"Getting back on the field with the Indian jersey on is a different feeling altogether," Pant said in a video shared by the BCCI. "This is something I missed a lot. I think seeing the teammates and meeting them again, spending time, having fun with them, enjoying having conversations, really enjoying it."

Pant, who had a successful IPL 2024 campaign, will look to continue the good work as India aim to lift the trophy. The left-handed batter aggregated 446 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40.55 and a strike rate over 155.

