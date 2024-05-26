[Watch] Rishabh Pant's interesting reply to 'Jeet ke aana' before leaving for the USA for 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had an interesting reaction to a comment from one of the fans while he was at the airport ahead of the 2024 World Cup. Pant, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and some other Indian players were spotted at Mumbai Airport, traveling to the United States via Dubai.

The USA and West Indies will host the T20 Word Cup between June 2 and 29. Pant will don an Indian jersey after almost one and a half years in this tournament. He returned to the field with IPL 2024 and displayed fine form with bat. Across 13 games, the southpaw scored 446 runs at a strike rate of 155.40, including three half-centuries.

While Rishabh Pant was leaving for the USA from the Airport, a fan shouted - 'Jeet ke aana' (Come with the trophy). Pant responded with a thumbs up to him before leaving.

Yuvraj Singh picks Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson in Indian playing XI for T20 World Cup

Former Indian batting all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently analyzed Team India's squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup and went on to pick his ideal batting line-up.

Yuvraj opined that Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal should open the innings, with Virat Kohli at his usual No. 3 position, followed by Suryakumar Yadav.

Yuvraj told ICC on the matter:

"I think Rohit (Sharma) and (Yashasvi) Jaiswal should definitely open. Virat (Kohli) has been batting at No. 3 and that’s his position. And then you get Surya (Yadav) at four, and then you got a couple of big options."

On the wicketkeeper's slot in the playing XI, he opted to go with Rishabh Pant as having a left-hander in the middle-order is very useful.

"I’d like to see a couple of left-hand, right-hand combinations because it is harder to bowl at two combinations all the time. I’d probably go for Rishabh. Obviously, Sanju is also in great form, but Rishabh (is a) left-hander, and I believe that Rishabh has massive potential to win games for India, which he has done in the past," Yuvraj continued.

