[Watch] Rishabh Pant's reverse sweep 6 off Shakib Al Hasan in IND vs BAN T20 World Cup warmup match

Rishabh Pant made a brilliant comeback for Team India in their only T20 World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday (June 1). He looked brilliant during his half-century after playing his first game for the Men in Blue since 2022 after recovering from an injury following a car crash.

The left-hander retired out after scoring 53 off 32 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and as many boundaries. During his entertaining knock, he nailed a reverse sweep for a six off Shakib Al Hasan in the sixth over.

Pant got on top of the bounce and cleared the backward point with ease and the ball sailed over the ropes for a maximum. With the shot, he brought up consecutive sixes off the first two balls. He finished the over with another six as the over yielded 22 runs.

Rishabh Pant impresses after Sanju Samson flops in T20 World Cup warmup game

Rishabh Pant, who walked in at No. 3, impressed after Sanju Samson failed to deliver with the bat in the T20 World Cup warmup game. The latter managed just one run off six balls after being promoted as an opener. He was dismissed lbw by Shoriful Islam.

With his half-century, Pant has put himself at the front of the line to be picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the playing XI. He is coming on the back of a brilliant IPL season, scoring 446 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 155.40, including three half-centuries.

The wicketkeeper-batter will now look to deliver in the main games as India begin their campaign at the same venue against Ireland on June 5.

Pant played his last T20I in November 2022. He has 987 runs in 66 T20Is at a strike rate of 126.38, including three half-centuries. He will look to improve these figures at the mega ICC event.

Samson also had a breakthrough IPL season with 531 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 153.47, including five half-centuries. The right-hander has amassed 374 runs in 25 T20Is at a strike rate of 158.41, including a half-century.

