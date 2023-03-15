[Watch] Rishabh Pant shares video of pool recovery session on his comeback trail

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant seems to be making a steady comeback to full fitness after the horrific car accident that left him with multiple injuries. That car accident has cost Pant dearly as he already has missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IPL 2023 season and could also possibly not be fit in time for the World Cup later this year.

However, despite all these harsh truths, Pant seems to have accepted the setback and seems determined to return to full fitness. This willingness could possibly help him become fit quicker than the expected timeline.

Rishabh Pant took to his Instagram account and posted a video of him doing a pool recovery session. Here's what he captioned the post with:

"Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. 🙏#RP17"

Rishabh Pant seems to have found out a new perspective in life

A couple of weeks ago, Rishabh Pant spoke to IANS about his recovery process and how the accident changed his perspective on life. He has accepted that the recovery process has just slowed his life down a bit and has made him realize the importance of appreciating the little things.

On this, Pant stated:

"I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. While trying to achieve our goals, it seems like we've taken the regular things in life for granted."

He further added:

"Especially after my accident, I've found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day as well as something like sitting under the sun. My biggest realization and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback."

It will be interesting to see if India are completely convinced by KS Bharat's performances as a wicketkeeper-batter to play him in the WTC final. He scored a fine 44 in Ahmedabad but also dropped a few catches in the series.

