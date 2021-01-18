Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Watch: Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman, Spiderman' at The Gabba

Rishabh Pant has kept the wickets for the Indian cricket team in the last three matches of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Rishabh Pant has kept the wickets for the Indian cricket team in the last three matches of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 18 Jan 2021, 13:58 IST
News
Advertisement

During the 56th over of Australia's second innings, Cameron Green and Tim Paine tried to build a partnership after Steve Smith's departure.

When Washington Sundar went back to his mark to bowl the over's third ball, Rishabh Pant seemed to be in a light mood behind the stumps. He sang the 'Spiderman' song, which was caught on the stump mic.

This video has gone viral. It has gained over 75,000 views and 5,000 likes on Twitter. Many social media users have jokingly labeled this as 'next level stuff' from Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant has been chirpy behind the stumps, and social media loves his antics. His "Spiderman, Spiderman," is the latest example.

Pant earned his place back in the Indian Test team with his magnificent batting performances in Australia. The young wicket-keeper has also been active behind the stumps as he took brilliant catches, and even tried to motivate the Indian bowlers.

Can Rishabh Pant help India win the est?

Rishabh Pant played a game-changing knock in Sydney
Rishabh Pant played a game-changing knock in Sydney

The Indian cricket team has to been set a target of 328 runs to win the Brisbane Test match. India has never beaten Australia in a Test at this venue before. Thus, the visitors have an opportunity to create history by winning at The Gabba and by winning their second consecutive Test series in Australia.

Rishabh Pant will hold the key to the Indian team's success. In the previous Test, he played a 97-run knock and almost took the visitors over the line. The Indian fans expect a similar performance from Pant in Brisbane.

Published 18 Jan 2021, 13:55 IST
India vs Australia 2020-21 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी