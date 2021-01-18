Watch: Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman, Spiderman' at The Gabba

During the 56th over of Australia's second innings, Cameron Green and Tim Paine tried to build a partnership after Steve Smith's departure.

When Washington Sundar went back to his mark to bowl the over's third ball, Rishabh Pant seemed to be in a light mood behind the stumps. He sang the 'Spiderman' song, which was caught on the stump mic.

This video has gone viral. It has gained over 75,000 views and 5,000 likes on Twitter. Many social media users have jokingly labeled this as 'next level stuff' from Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant singing spiderman spiderman behind the stumps. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/swmmc4EADV — Pragati (@nachosinthewood) January 18, 2021

Rishabh Pant has been chirpy behind the stumps, and social media loves his antics. His "Spiderman, Spiderman," is the latest example.

Pant earned his place back in the Indian Test team with his magnificent batting performances in Australia. The young wicket-keeper has also been active behind the stumps as he took brilliant catches, and even tried to motivate the Indian bowlers.

Can Rishabh Pant help India win the est?

Rishabh Pant played a game-changing knock in Sydney

The Indian cricket team has to been set a target of 328 runs to win the Brisbane Test match. India has never beaten Australia in a Test at this venue before. Thus, the visitors have an opportunity to create history by winning at The Gabba and by winning their second consecutive Test series in Australia.

Rishabh Pant will hold the key to the Indian team's success. In the previous Test, he played a 97-run knock and almost took the visitors over the line. The Indian fans expect a similar performance from Pant in Brisbane.