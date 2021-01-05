Watch: Rishabh Pant sweats hard in the gym before third Test at SCG

Rishabh Pant put in a solid shift in the gym ahead of the third Test match against Australia. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman performed full-body workouts two days ahead of the Sydney Test.

Pant shared two clips from his training session on Instagram. A few cricket experts had questioned his fitness levels during IPL 2020. However, Rishabh Pant seems to have improved his physique in the break before the ICC World Test Championship series against Australia.

Pant has spent much time during the Australian tour working on his fitness. After the 14-day quarantine, Pant regularly shared photos and videos from his sessions in the gym. He even had a couple of training sessions with his teammates.

In the videos Rishabh Pant shared on Tuesday, fans can clearly see his athleticism on display. He performed a few lunges with dumbbells in his hands and also managed three somersaults back-to-back.

Rishabh Pant scored 29 runs and took four catches in the Melbourne Test

Rishabh Pant has been very successful in Test matches Down Under.

Rishabh Pant replaced Wriddhiman Saha in the Indian playing XI for the Boxing Day Test match. The left-handed batsman proved his worth with the bat, contributing 29 runs off 40 deliveries.

Pant even took four catches while donning the gloves for the Indian cricket team. He was also notably quite vocal behind the stumps.

In his brief Test career, Rishabh Pant has already played five Test matches in Australia. He recorded his best Test score of 159* against the Aussies during the previous Australian tour. It is pertinent to note Pant played this knock at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The upcoming Test between the two nations will take place in Sydney and Pant will be looking forward to replicating his past performance on this ground.