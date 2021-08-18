Watch: Rishabh Pant works out with Axar Patel ahead of the third Test against England

Flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is training hard in the gym ahead of the third Test against England. India won the second Test at Lord's emphatically after significant contributions from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah on the last day of the Test.

After taking a day off on Tuesday, Pant is back in the gym working hard to maintain optimum fitness levels.

Rishabh Pant shared a video as a story on his official Instagram handle on Wednesday to give his fans a glimpse of his workout regime. In the mini-clip, fans can see Pant doing a leg workout using Axar Patel's body weight.

You can watch the story here.

Rishabh Pant will be back in action after a one-week break when India face off against England in the third Test on August 25 at Headingley in Leeds. Gujarat left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel will most likely remain on the bench as a back-up for Ravindra Jadeja.

Either he has to leave them or hit them: Virender Sehwag on Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the second innings of Lord's Test

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag opined that Pant's indecisiveness while playing the balls closer to his off-stump led to his dismissal on the last day of the Lord's Test. The legendary opener advised Rishabh Pant to either play a full-fledged shot or leave the ball rather than poking at them with hard hands.

Speaking on the matter, Sehwag said:

"He will also have to understand, as he keeps playing cricket going forward, that he is uncomfortable against that line and length or he gets out. So he will have to improve there. Either he has to leave them or hit. It is not that the ball was going away too much with the angle, it is near the off stump. But if it comes in from there, he is neither going to get LBW nor bowled."

Virender Sehwag concluded:

"So if he leaves that, he will survive, else play a shot. So, I feel this is a concern for Rishabh Pant. He will also realize that he is getting out to the balls pitching in that area and he should not get out next time around."

