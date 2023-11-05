[Watch] Ritika, Prithi applaud as Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI hundreds in IND vs SA 2023 World Cup match

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday in style as he scored his 49th ODI hundred in the 2023 World Cup game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, November 5.

In the 49th over of the first innings, Kohli punched a delivery towards covers to complete the run that helped him equal the great Sachin Tendulkar for the most hundreds ever scored in the ODI format.

Ritika Sajdeh and Prithi Narayanan, wives of Virat Kohli's teammates Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin respectively, were also seen giving Kohli a standing ovation upon reaching the milestone.

It was a pretty subdued celebration from Kohli and understandably so as it could have been an overwhelming moment for him. Here's the video posted by ICC:

Virat Kohli's knock was expertly paced as per situation

Virat Kohli walked out to bat when India lost a bit of momentum with Rohit Sharma departing for a quickfire 40. Soon, Shubman Gill also was dismissed and India needed someone to steady the ship. This is when Kohli stepped up alongside Shreyas Iyer and dug deep as the ball started to grip a lot more.

They carefully negotiated Keshav Maharaj's quota of 10 overs and ensured that there wasn't any collapse. Kohli's ability to hold one end up allowed the likes of Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja to play crucial cameos and up the ante from the other end.

While the hundred came at less than a run a ball, the gulf between the batting performances of the two teams showed just how well the former Indian captain had read the conditions. The Proteas capitulated for just 83 runs as India completed a comprehensive 243-run triumph.

Kohli won yet another Player of the Match in what is turning out to be a dream World Cup for him.