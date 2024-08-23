[Watch] Rocky Flintoff becomes Lancashire's youngest County Championship debutant; scores 32 in maiden innings  

Sixteen-year-old Rocky Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, became the youngest-ever County Championship debutant for Lancashire. The teenager made his maiden first-class appearance against Surrey at The Oval on Thursday, August 22, after impressing for the England Lions and Lancashire in the One-Day Cup.

Rocky came into bat at No. 4, with the score reading 33-2 in the 11th over. He played seven consecutive dot balls off Sam Curran before getting off the mark. The youngster built a solid start, hitting three boundaries after negotiating the tough early period. He was dropped on 13 at slips but looked completely in control otherwise.

However, he could not capitalize on it as he was dismissed for 32 by Jordan Clark in the 30th over of the innings, following a brilliant catch by Sai Sudharsan at point.

Rocky Flintoff's dismissal:

Rocky's dismissal left Lancashire at 98-4 as the Surrey bowlers continued to dominate to bowl out the visitors for 205. In reply, the seasoned opening pair of skipper Rory Burns and Dom Sibley guided Surrey to 83-0, before bad light stopped play.

Rocky Flintoff had scored a ton in his previous red-ball outing

The right-handed batter had made a solid impression in his last red-ball outing in July 2024 during the England U19 side's home series against the Sri Lanka youth team.

Rocky Flintoff had scored 106 runs off 181 deliveries in the second unofficial Test at Cheltenham, with his knock laced with nine fours and two sixes. His contribution helped the team put up a mammoth first innings total of 477 as they went on to win the match by a comfortable margin.

Rocky played in the One-Day Cup right after his heroics for England U19 but was dismissed for a string of low scores. He made amends in his fifth contest, scoring a resilient 88 against Middlesex in Manchester in a low-scoring encounter.

