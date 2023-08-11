[Watch] Roelof van der Merwe takes a brilliant juggling catch to dismiss Moeen Ali in The Hundred

Veteran all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe took a superb rebound catch to dismiss Moeen Ali (17) in match number 14 of the Men’s Hundred between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire in Birmingham on Thursday, August 10.

Welsh Fire beat Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets in the match to register their second win in the competition. Batting first, Birmingham Phoenix were held to a disappointing 112/7. Welsh Fire chased down the target in 85 balls for the loss of four wickets.

One of the highlights of Welsh Fire’s impressive performance in the field was the superb catch taken by Van der Merwe to send back Birmingham Phoenix captain Moeen. The latter swung one across the line as left-arm pacer David Payne bowled a good length delivery that angled into the left-hander. The ball went straight up in the air towards long-on.

Van der Merwe ran forward and tried to settle under the skier. As he looked to complete the catch, though, the ball popped out of his hand and bounced off his chest. However, the fielder was alert and completely a superb one-handed catch on rebound.

The Hundred @thehundred



#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/58hfm2PyzH Not a conventional way to take a catch, but Roelof van der Merwe and Welsh Fire won't mind! 🤣

The veteran Netherlands cricketer is known for his excellent fielding abilities. During the 2022 T20 World Cup match against South Africa in Adelaide, he took a stunning catch to dismiss David Miller for 17.

The Proteas went on to lose the game by 13 runs, faltering in a chase of 159, and were knocked out of the World Cup.

Van der Merwe starred with the ball as well against Birmingham Phoenix

Coming back to The Hundred clash, Van der Merwe impressed with the ball as well, registering figures of 2/16 from 15 balls. The left-arm spinner got the wickets of Birmingham Phoenix openers Will Smeed (10) and Ben Duckett (25).

Haris Rauf also impressed with figures of 2/20, while Payne finished with 2/11. Shaheen Afridi (1/26) picked up the wicket of his Pakistan teammate Shadab Khan (2).

Opener Stephen Eskinazi guided Welsh Fire’s chase with a whirlwind 43 off only 18 balls, a knock which featured six fours and two sixes. Skipper Tom Abell chipped in with an unbeaten 23 off 18 as Welsh Fire got over the line with ease.