[Watch] "Rohit bhai ke paas jaayega"- KS Bharat's prediction comes true on final ball before stumps on day 3 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Team India wicket-keeper KS Bharat made an accurate prediction about the final delivery before stumps on day three of the second Test against England in Vizag. Fans took note of it as the video surfaced on social media.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave the ball to left-arm spinner Axar Patel for the last over of the day. Just before Axar delivered the final ball of the over, Bharat was heard through the stump mic saying that the ball might go towards Rohit Sharma, who was standing in the slip cordon.

"Rohit bhai ke paas jaayega (It will go towards Rohit)," he said.

It turned out the same way as Rehan Ahmed tried to play a cut shot to Axar Patel's flat delivery but could only edge it. The ball went quickly to the right of Rohit Sharma and beat his diving attempt to reach the boundary line.

Shubman Gill's century helps India set a target of 399 for England in 2nd Test

James Anderson dismissed both the Indian openers early on day three to give England a positive start. Shubman Gill weathered the early storm and survived a couple of close calls before getting into his groove, scoring a much-needed century. The 24-year-old held the innings together with his 103-run knock.

India got all-out for 255 in 78.3 overs and went on to set a daunting target of 399 for England. At stumps, England reached 67/1 with Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed at the crease. Speaking after the day's play, Shubman Gill said on air:

"It's a pretty decent wicket to bat on. You can't hit on the rise and you have to apply yourself. If we get the right amount of balls in the right areas, we should get the job done tomorrow."

He added:

"We are in the game. I think it's about 70-30 at the moment. The morning session will be an important one because we've seen there is some moisture there. So, there is a bit for the pacers and the spinners as well."

