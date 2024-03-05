[Watch] Rohit Sharma arrives in Dharamshala on a chopper ahead of India vs England 5th Test

India captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Dharamshala on a private helicopter ahead of the fifth Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, which starts on March 7.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma was seen coming out of the chopper at a helipad in Dharamshala on Tuesday, March 5.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

The Indian captain will join his teammates, who have already arrived in Dharamshala. The 36-year-old was on a mini-break after leading India to a five-wicket win in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the Test series. He attended the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Sharma was accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh at the pre-wedding festivities. The event was also attended by star cricketers, politicians, actors, singers, and businesspersons, among others.

The Ambani family are the owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), whom Sharma has led to five IPL titles. The latter, however, has been replaced by Hardik Pandya as skipper for the upcoming IPL season.

On the professional front, Rohit will now look to guide India to another win in the fifth Test. With the bat, the right-hander has amassed 297 runs in eight innings at an average of 37.12, including one century and one fifty in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah returns for the fifth Test against England

Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, is set to rejoin the India squad for the fifth Test in Dharamshala. The speedster will be looking to continue his dominance against England batters, having scalped 17 wickets in three Tests so far.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar is also set to rejoin the squad after playing for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semifinals. The hosts, though, will continue to miss out on the services of KL Rahul, who is yet to regain his 100 percent fitness after sustaining an injury in the opening game in Hyderabad.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App