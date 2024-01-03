[Watch] Rohit Sharma beats Ravindra Jadeja in a sprint while chasing the ball on field during 1st innings of 2nd IND vs SA Test

Team India captain Rohit Sharma beat Ravindra Jadeja in a sprint while the duo were chasing a ball in the field during the 1st innings of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday (January 3).

Mohammed Siraj ran through the South African batting line-up with a six-wicket haul as were bundled out for 55 in 23.2 overs in the first innings after opting to bat first earlier in the morning.

An interesting moment transpired after the fifth ball of the 14th over bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Kyle Verreynne hit a full-length ball towards a vacant region on the off-side between two fielders.

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja went chasing after the ball to stop it from reaching the boundary rope. Rohit managed to reach the ball first and then threw the ball to the keeper as the batters sprinted for three runs.

It was an interesting moment of observation as Jadeja is considered to be one of the fittest and best fielders in world cricket.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"He is among the fittest cricketers"- BCCI strength and conditioning coach about Rohit Sharma

BCCI's strength and conditioning coach, Ankit Kaliyar, recently revealed that Rohit Sharma is as fit as Virat Kohli. He opened up that the Indian captain always passes the fitness test and praised his agility and mobility. During a conversation with TOI, Kaliyar said:

"Rohit Sharma is a fit player. He has good fitness. He looks a bit bulky but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. He is as fit as Virat Kohli. He looks like he is bulky but we have seen him on the field. His agility and mobility is amazing. He is among the fittest cricketers."

On Virat Kohli's fitness, Ankit Kaliyar added:

"Virat Kohli is the fittest player in the Indian team and the world. The reason behind that is that he’s following a strict schedule. Whether he’s playing or not, he follows or takes care of his nutrition, training, supplementation, and conditioning part really well. He is very religious about his regime and routine. He’s the fittest athlete in India and throughout the world."

At the time of writing, India are batting at 96/2 with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill on the crease.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App