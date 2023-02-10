[Watch] Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian captain to score a century across formats

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian player to score a hundred in all three formats as captain when he reached the three-figure score against Australia in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur on Friday.

The shot that Rohit played to bring about his hundred spoke volumes about the control that he has shown in his defence and attack in this knock. He stepped out and lofted the ball against the spin over the covers to get the boundary and reached his hundred in some style.

There was a clear sense of joy and relief on his face as he thanked the fans and the team management for the thunderous applause. But quickly there was also a realization that the job was not done completely as he knew he had to bat on.

Here's a video of him getting to his hundred:

Rohit Sharma & Ravindra Jadeja give India early advantage in 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat at a point where India were still trailing and had captain Rohit Sharma at the other end. However, the duo consolidated the innings from a situation from which it seemed that Australia would get right on top of the hosts.

Jadeja's assurance at one end helped Rohit get to his hundred and carry on to bat beyond the second session on Day 2. It took a special delivery from Cummins to get rid of the Indian captain, but the hosts would hope that Jadeja, KS Bharat and others take them to a decent lead.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland.

