[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Co. receive rousing reception as they reach Visakhapatnam for IND vs ENG 2nd Test

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, January 30, ahead of the second Test of the five-match home series against England.

Fans gathered in large numbers at the Visakhapatnam airport to get a glimpse of the Men in Blue. The players received a thunderous response from delighted fans.

Captain Rohit Sharma was welcomed with 'Rohit..Rohit' chants while entering the team hotel. The BCCI shared a video of the side's arrival on their social media handles.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

India have played two Tests in Visakhapatnam and have emerged victorious in both. They will look to bounce back after a close 28-run defeat to England in the series opener in Hyderabad last week.

India will be without Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in Visakhapatnam Test

England have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, courtesy of their stunning victory in Hyderabad. To exacerbate matters worse for the hosts, they will be without senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in the second game.

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury in the first Test, while Rahul complained of pain in his right quadriceps. Both the in-form players have been ruled out of the second game in Vizag.

Right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan and spin-bowling all-rounders Washington Sundar and Sourabh Kumar have been named as reinforcements ahead of the second Test. The game will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium from February 2 to 6.

For England, Ollie Pope shone with the bat in the second innings with a spectacular 196-run knock. India failed to chase down a 231-run target in the fourth innings, getting bundled out for 202 late on Day 4.

Debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley ran through India's batting, finishing with a fabulous seven-wicket haul. Pope was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant batting exploits, though.

