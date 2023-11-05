[WATCH] Rohit Sharma departs for 40 after a blistering start in IND vs SA 2023 ODI World Cup clash 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was in full flow during the team's penultimate league-stage encounter against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Rohit showcased his intention by scoring a lavish shot over covers in the first over bowled by Lungi Nigidi. The ace batter showed no signs of slowing down to settle and hit the highest gear straightaway.

Rohit raced to 40 runs off 22 deliveries at the end of the fifth over, with Shubman Gill also scoring at a quick rate from the other end.

With the score reading 61-0 after the fifth over, skipper Temba Bavuma introduced a change in the bowling attack and brought on Kagiso Rabada. The speedster brought control immediately bowling three successive dot balls.

Rohit tried to take on Rabada after gaining the strike through a stray leg bye. The opening batter stepped down the track and connected a full delivery with the sweet spot, but could not get the elevation he wished for. Bavuma claimed the catch moving a bit from his position at widish mid-off.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

The Indian skipper has scored 442 runs in the 2023 World Cup campaign so far at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 122.77.

There were high expectations from Rohit, considering his imperious numbers at the Eden Gardens. He did live up to the billing to an extent by taking down the South African pacers but unfortunately could not make the most of the start.

Team India maintain scoring spree in first powerplay after Rohit Sharma's departure

The Men in Blue continue to tick along following the loss of the first wicket in Rohit Sharma. Birthday boy Virat Kohli has walked out to the crease and has already asserted himself with a glorious cover drive.

Shubman Gill, meanwhile, has continued to deal in boundaries, including a flurry of magnificent shots to take down Marco Jansen.

At the time of writing, Team India are 82-1 after nine overs, with Kohli batting on nine runs and Gill is unbeaten on 23.

How many runs will Team India will score in the first innings against South Africa? Let us know what you think.