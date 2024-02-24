[Watch] Rohit Sharma dismissed for just 2 runs by James Anderson on Day 2 of the 4th IND vs ENG Test 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma departed after scoring just two runs off nine deliveries on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24. The opening batter was dismissed by James Anderson in the first session of play after the visitors finished their first innings for 353 runs.

Rohit stepped out to bat with Yashasvi Jaiswal following England's stubborn display on Day 2, which saw Ollie Robinson stretch his overnight score to 58 while Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122. England's new-ball bowlers kept things tight, and the initial movement also worked in their favor.

Anderson managed to get the better of the Indian skipper with a trademark delivery right outside the off-stump. Rohit could not resist a gentle movement forward, but his feet remained stuck in his crease. The stroke brought the outside edge into play and Ben Foakes claimed a routine catch behind the stumps to seal England's first breakthrough of the innings.

This marks the second instance of Rohit Sharma being dismissed by James Anderson in the series. The ace batter was earlier undone by a brilliant delivery that knocked his off-stump during the second innings of the second Test in Vishakapatnam.

Rohit Sharma has scored 242 runs in the series so far

Barring the match-winning hundred in the third Test in Rajkot, the Indian skipper has largely struggled against England. Following his early dismissal in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma's numbers in the series read - 242 runs in seven innings - with his second-highest score being 39 runs, which came in the first Test in Hyderabad.

Team India are on the lookout to see through the final phase of the session without the loss of any more wickets against England's new-ball charge.

As of writing, the hosts are placed at 22-1 after seven overs, with Shubman Gill joining Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.

