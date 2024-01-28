[Watch] Rohit Sharma hails Virat Kohli’s fitness levels with massive statement

Team India captain Rohit Sharma hailed teammate Virat Kohli’s fitness levels by pointing out that the latter has never been to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He also urged the younger generation to learn from Kohli’s passion.

Rohit and Kohli have been the linchpins of India’s batting over the last decade. Under the latter as captain, India registered plenty of famous wins across the globe. Rohit has since taken over leadership and is doing a good job as well. Both the big names of Indian cricket share a great camaraderie.

In a recent interaction, Rohit was effusive in his praise of Kohli the cricketer and the person.

“Of late, I have been very lucky to watch Virat so closely. We keep talking about him as a batsman, but people don’t see what he does outside the field. His passion towards the game and he is always hungry to come and play, be available to play for the team. That’s the most important thing, you know. Unless there are personal reasons, but otherwise…” the Indian captain told Dinesh Karthik in a chat on Jio Cinema.

Expand Tweet

Hailing the 35-year-old for maintaining amazing fitness levels, Rohit added:

“One thing you have to see that he’s never been to NCA. You know what that…

“I would say that all the younger players should look up to the passion that he has. Leave alone how he plays the cover drive, flick, cut but first things first you have to understand what is the quality of the players that makes him where he is today,” the 36-year-old further commented, as quoted by India Today.

Kohli is the only batter in international cricket with 50 ODI tons. He achieved the record during a brilliant one-day World Cup campaign at home in the semi-final against New Zealand.

“Mindset of being hungry cannot be taught” - Rohit on Kohli’s passion

Continuing to praise Kohli, the Indian captain commented that the hunger and passion he has for the game is commendable, but is something that cannot be taught.

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old advised the younger generation to imbibe the qualities that make Kohli a great cricketer.

"I have watched Kohli enough. He can easily be satisfied with what he has achieved. He can say that I will take it easy in these 2-3 series, I will come later, but he is always there for the team. That mindset of being hungry and not complacent cannot be taught. You have to learn that from by looking at the others. It has to come from within. I cannot teach you that," Rohit said.

"That is the first thing that I would say rather than looking at Virat Kohli or others technically. You have to stay hungry all the time, bring the passion and the pride to everything, being out there in the sun, playing for the team and getting the job done. This is what I want the guys to have first,” the Indian captain concluded.

Kohli is not part of India’s Test squad for the first two matches against England, having pulled out citing personal reasons.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App