[Watch] Rohit Sharma hilariously holds Sarfaraz Khan at leg gully on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma left fans in splits with the way he made Sarfaraz Khan stand at the leg gully on Day 1 of the ongoing Dharamsala Test against England.

The incident took place at the start of the 40th over. Sharma wanted to have a leg gully for England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow. The Indian captain went towards Sarfaraz, held him, and made him stand exactly where he wanted the fielder to be stationed.

The video of Rohit Sharma's hilarious way of setting the field was shared by one of Sharma's fan pages on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) and has since gone viral on social media.

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing fifth and final Test is a dead rubber, given that Rohit Sharma and company have already gained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

England won the toss and elected to bat first in Dharamsala. However, the decision backfired as the Indian spinners ran riot on the opening day, with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin claiming five and four wickets, respectively. The visitors were ultimately bundled out for just 218, with opener Zak Crawley being the only saving grace with a 79-run knock.

Rohit Sharma shone with the bat on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test

Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal put their side in a commanding position with an impressive 104-run stand in 124 deliveries.

Jaiswal, who has been in supreme form in the series, perished to off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in the 21st over after scoring 57 runs off 58 balls. Sharma led from the front, crossing the 50-run mark for the second consecutive occasion.

The seasoned campaigner had delivered a crucial 55-run knock in the fourth innings of the previous Test in Ranchi, helping the Men in Blue chase down a tricky target of 192 with five wickets in hand.

India finished at 135/1 at stumps on Day 1. Sharma remained unbeaten on 52, while Shubman Gill will resume his innings at 26 on the second day.

