[Watch] Rohit Sharma hilariously imitates Virat Kohli’s aggressive celebration at awards function

A video of Indian captain Rohit Sharma hilariously imitating teammate Virat Kohli’s aggressive on-field celebration during the recently held BCCI awards has gone viral on social media.

Many current and former Indian cricketers were felicitated in various categories during the awards function in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 23. In a video from the event that's winning the internet, Rohit is sportingly seen imitating his teammates and some of their famous mannerisms.

Starting off with his own pull shot, he attempted to replicate Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action and Suryakumar Yadav’s supla shot before doing a funny imitation of Kohli celebrating a wicket in his ultra-aggressive mode.

Here's the video of Rohit's imitations:

Further, the Indian captain also came up with a good replication of MS Dhoni’s iconic helicopter shot and was also seen taking a bow like Shubman Gill before ending his act with his version of Sachin Tendulkar’s upper-cut.

Rohit is leading the Indian team in the first Test against England in Hyderabad. Kohli is not part of the squad for the first two Tests as he pulled out citing personal reasons. The Indian captain was dismissed for 24 on Day 1, but the hosts are in a commanding position in the Test.

Bowling first after losing the toss, they restricted the Englishmen to 246 in 64.3 overs as spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three scalps each. Axar Patel and Bumrah shared the other four wickets.

In response, India reached 421-7 at stumps on Day 2, gaining a significant first-innings lead of 175. KL Rahul scored 86 off 123, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 80 off 74.

At stumps on Day 2, Jadeja was batting on 81 off 155 while Axar was on 35 off 62. Earlier, Srikar Bharat (41) and Shreyas Iyer (35) also chipped in with handy contributions.

Rohit confident of India ending ICC trophy drought

Ahead of the Hyderabad Test, captain Rohit admitted that not winning any ICC event over the last decade has been a big disappointment. He, however, asserted that the team is giving it their all and expressed confidence that their ‘time will come’.

"The last three years have been great. Except winning the finals of ICC trophies, we have won everything. That’s one thing we’ve not been able to accomplish, but I think time will come.

"All we need to do is stay in a good mindset, not worry too much about the past, because you can’t change the past,” he told JioCinema.

India’s last triumph at an ICC event came in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy.

