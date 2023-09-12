[Watch] Rohit Sharma hugged by Virat Kohli after taking stunning slip catch in IND vs SL Super 4 match

Team India captain Rohit Sharma pulled off a magnificent catch in the slips to send his Sri Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanaka back to the pavilion in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 12, in Colombo.

In a tricky chase of 214, Indian bowlers reduced Sri Lanka to 73/5 in 19.2 overs. Shanaka (9) and Dhananjaya de Silva tried to rescue their side with a mini 26-run stand. The duo arrested the flow of wickets for 35 balls and frustrated the Indians.

Ravindra Jadeja came back for his second spell and produced a breakthrough of the first ball by inducing an edge from Dasun Shanaka. Rohit at first slip dived to his right and completed a magnificent catch.

You can watch the catch in the video below:

Rohit Sharma hit three consecutive half-centuries in Asia Cup 2023

Against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma (53 in 48 balls) continued his good form in the Asia Cup with his third successive fifty. He provided the impetus for his side in the powerplay by taking on the Lankan bowlers while Shubman Gill played watchfully.

Rohit previously hit a blazing match-winning half-century in rain rain-affected group match against Nepal. He then smashed another quick-fire 56 against Pakistan on Sunday to set a great platform for India.

After the conclusion of the match against Pakistan on the reserve day, Rohit expressed gratitude for the work put in by ground staff members and said:

"We just wanted to get on the park, to get some game time. We've been talking about it. Lots of guys have had no game time. That could only happen due to the groundsmen, they've been onto it from the word go, it is really tough to cover the entire ground as quickly as they did and do it again the next day.

He added:

"We would like to thank them on behalf of the team. It's not easy, we've seen them, ensure that the game happens for us, it was very much possible because of them."