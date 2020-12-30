Watch: Rohit Sharma joins the Indian squad, BCCI shares a video

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has flown in from Sydney after completing his mandatory 14-day quarantine to join the rest of the team in Melbourne. The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a video of Rohit Sharma joining the squad at the team hotel and being welcomed by everyone.

"Look who's joined the squad in Melbourne. A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team," read the tweet from the BCCI.

Rohit Sharma can be seen hugging his teammates and head coach Ravi Shastri. The Team India brigade were all together in the common area, waiting to welcome the destructive Indian batsman.

"How was quarantine, my friend? You're looking younger!" a jovial Ravi Shastri can be heard telling Rohit Sharma in the video.

Rohit Sharma returns to the Indian Test team after a long break

Rohit Sharma played his last Test game in November 2019 against Bangladesh. The 33-year-old landed in Australia after clearing a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Ever since he landed in Australia, Sharma has been confined to a two-bedroom apartment in Sydney.

The Mumbai Indians batsman has now entered Team India's bio-bubble. Sharma had confirmed the news earlier through an Instagram story that showcased his wrist-band with the word 'Wednesday' written on it - indicating the end of his quarantine period.

Will Rohit Sharma feature in the playing XI?

Rohit Sharma last played an overseas Test back in the 2018-19 season in Australia. After he became an opener in the home Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh, he showed his class and even scored a double century.

If Sharma does play in the third Test, the Indian batting lineup will receive a huge boost. However, since Team India managed to comprehensively dominate the Aussies in the MCG Test, it remains to be seen whom Sharma could replace in the playing eleven.