[Watch] Rohit Sharma lifts Mohammed Shami up in jubilation as India reach final of ODI World Cup after 12 years by defeating New Zealand

Team India captain Rohit Sharma embraced ace pacer Mohammed Shami and lifted him in elation after he picked up the final wicket of the match on Wednesday, November 15. The hosts won the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand by 70 runs and advanced to the finals after 12 years.

Men in Blue batted first in the contest and reached a massive total of 397/4 in 50 overs on the back of a collective effort from the batting unit. Daryl Mitchell (134) and Kane Williamson (69) fought valiantly for New Zealand and gave a massive scare in the chase.

However, Mohammed Shami (7/57) rose to the occasion and picked up wickets at crucial moments to seal the game for India. He also took the final wicket of Lockie Ferguson on the fifth ball of the 49th over to sign off with a 7-fer.

As soon as Shami wrapped up the game, Rohit Sharma celebrated the win passionately and lifted the pacer up in joy. All the other players also joined in soon and celebrated the memorable win.

You can watch the winning moment in the video below:

"I was waiting for my turn"- Mohammed Shami after India's win against New Zealand

Mohammed Shami deservingly received the Player of the Match award for his sensational spell in the second innings on Wednesday. After the game, Shami reflected on the win, saying:

"I was waiting for my turn. I was not playing a lot of white-ball cricket. When I got a chance, it was against New Zealand. We talk a lot about variations but you always get wickets with the new ball when I bowl to my strengths by bowling full.

Mohammed Shami had dropped Kane Williamson off Jasprit Bumrah but came back to take the batter's wicket. On the same, he said:

"When I dropped the catch, I felt very bad, I should not have dropped it. I knew we had runs on the board. Tried to take some pace off and induce a false stroke in the air. I wanted to take that chance."

He continued:

"To perform on such a big platform for your country, in the semi-final of the World Cup. In the last two World Cups, we lost in the semis and we were disappointed. We had a chance to fulfil our dream of getting to the final and just wanted to cash in."

India will face the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa on Sunday (November 19) in Ahmedabad.