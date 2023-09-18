[Watch] Rohit Sharma obliges fans with pictures and selfies after reaching Mumbai following Asia Cup triumph

India captain Rohit Sharma obliged fans and police officers with pictures and selfies after reaching Mumbai following the Asia Cup 2023 final win over Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 17.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Rohit can be seen walking out of his Mercedes at the Kalina airport to click selfies with fans, including police officials.

Watch Rohit Sharma’s fan interaction below:

Expand Tweet

Team India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final to win Asia Cup 2023. The Men in Blue bundled out the hosts for just 50 runs in 15.2 overs, riding on Mohammed Siraj’s scintillating spell of 6/21. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets to aid their cause.

With this, Rohit lifted his second Asia Cup trophy as captain after previously winning in 2018. In this tournament, he amassed 194 runs in five innings, including three consecutive half-centuries, which came against Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The right-handed batter promoted Ishan Kishan to open in the summit clash.

What Rohit Sharma said after Asia Cup 2023 final?

Rohit Sharma credited his bowlers for their clinical performance following their crushing win over Sri Lanka on Sunday. He looked at the positives ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia and the 2023 ODI World Cup, saying in the post-match show:

“Yeah was a great performance. To come out and play like that in the final shows the mental character. Great start with the ball and a clinical finish with the bat. Such a performance we will cherish for a long time. We did everything we could've achieved as a team in this tournament.”

He continued:

“Look forward to the series that is coming up in India, and then the World Cup. The way Hardik and Ishan batted in that pressure situation against Pakistan, and then KL and Virat got hundreds. The way Gill has been batting. Guys have stood up at various stages.”

Team India will next play against Australia in the first ODI in Mohali on Friday, September 22. The Men in Blue are yet to announce their squad for the rubber.