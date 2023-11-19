[Watch] Rohit Sharma & Pat Cummins burst into laughter at Ravi Shastri's toss antics during IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Ace commentator Ravi Shastri was at his energetic best during the toss of the much-awaited 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Shastri hyped the ultimate showdown between the two cricketing giants in his vintage style. Interestingly, he introduced the two captains, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, like the ring announcer of a boxing bout.

Both Sharma and Cummins were seen laughing at Shastri's antics. You can watch the video of the toss below:

Pat Cummins won the toss for Australia and elected to field first in the all-important summit clash of the 2023 World Cup

"I would have batted first" - Rohit Sharma after India lost the toss in 2023 World Cup final

Although India lost the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma seemed happy with Australia's decision to field first on the surface. The Indian skipper revealed that he would have chosen to bat first anyway.

Sharing his excitement over playing the World Cup final in front of a packed home crowd, Sharma said at the toss:

"I would have batted first. Looks a good pitch, big game, put runs on the board. It's going to be amazing, every time we play here, the crowd come out in large numbers. The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm."

"It's a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final," he cotninued. "I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result. You got to make the right decisions on the field. That's something we've done consistently in the last 10 games."

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.