[Watch] Rohit Sharma poses with NBA Trophy in New York ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India captain Rohit Sharma posed with the National Basketball Association (NBA) Trophy at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. He is with the Indian contingent in the USA to participate in the biggest tournament of T20I format - the 2024 T20 World Cup.

West Indies and the United States will host the vent between June 2 and 29. The warmup matches are already underway. Team India is set to play their only practice game against Bangladesh on Saturday (June 1) in New York.

NBA's official X handle shared a video of Rohit Sharma posing with T20 World Cup and NBA trophies at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. He also spoke a few words about Basketball and legendary players like Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The post was captioned:

@ImRo45 & @nbafinalstrophy greet on the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York ahead of the @t20worldcup! @ICC"

"He isn't going to play for too long now"- Mohammad Kaif on Rohit Sharma ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently opined that Rohit Sharma has entered the final phase of his international career along with Virat Kohli. He feels that the upcoming T20 World Cup might be the last chance for the duo to get their hands on the trophy after a heartbreaking loss last November.

Kaif said on Star Sports:

"Rohit Sharma knows he isn't going to play for too long now. Just two to three years more. Same with Virat Kohli. So this is the last chance for Rohit and Virat Kohli. They lost the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. They played as if they had the cup snatched away from them. Hearts were broken and fans were devastated."

Mohammad Kaif continued:

"India hardly have competition in the group stage. There are only two main matches - the semi-final and the final. Are you ready for those two days? That's the biggest test for Rohit."

