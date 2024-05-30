[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid run to their car in New York rain ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid were recently seen saving themselves from rain in New York. They are currently with the Indian contingent in the USA for the 2024 T20 World Cup, starting on Saturday, June 1.

The Indian cricket team landed in New York landed a few days back and have kickstarted their preparations for the mega event. Amid their busy schedule, Rohit and Rahul were seen hanging out.

In a video that was shared by a fan account on X, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid were seen running to their car to save themselves from New York rain while coming out possibly from a restaurant.

Team India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5. They are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Canada, Ireland, and co-hosts USA.

The Men in Blue crashed out of the semi-finals in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, hosted by Australia. They lost to eventual champions England by 10 wickets in Adelaide.

"Rohit Sharma plays spin really well so batting at 4 shouldn't be a concern" - Wasim Jaffer on India's batting combination for World Cup

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer reckons skipper Rohit Sharma should bat at No. 3 or 4 in the World Cup given that he has a good game against spin.

He further stated that young left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal should open with Virat Kohli in the mega event.

“Kohli and Jaiswal should open in the World Cup imo. Rohit & SKY should bat 3 and 4 depending on the start we get. Rohit plays spin really well so batting at 4 shouldn't be a concern,” Jaffer wrote on X.

Rohit Sharma has batted 12 times at No. 3 and 4 positions in the shortest format. The right-handed batter has aggregated 315 runs at an average of 39.37 with four half-centuries to his name.

