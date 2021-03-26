Watch: Rohit Sharma's acrobatic effort on the field helps run-out Jason Roy

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma put his fielding skills on display during the second ODI against England to run Jason Roy out.

In the 17th over of the chase, Jonny Bairstow flicked a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav a few inches away from Rohit Sharma at mid-wicket.

He tried to sneak in a quick single, but Sharma's one-handed grab while diving full-stretch and an accurate throw to the keeper meant curtains for Jason Roy's innings.

Jason Roy was hesitant to take the single and probably lost sight of the ball due to Rohit Sharma's dive.

Not expecting him to stop the ball, he went through for the single but stopped midway after realizing that the fielder had the ball.

By then, the batsmen had crossed each other, resulting in Roy's run-out. Rishabh Pant had ample time to dislodge the bails and complete the dismissal.

Rohit Sharma's effort brings an end to a threatening partnership

Chasing a huge target of 337 in the second ODI to keep the series alive, England got off to a great start. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were both on the attack and scored their runs at a quick pace.

Rohit Sharma's dive

The Indian bowlers struggled to get a breakthrough as the duo dominated all of them alike. When it seemed as if they would take the game further away from India, Rohit Sharma came up with this piece of brilliance.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 110 runs together in 16.3 overs before the former was run out.

Even though Rohit Sharma was great on the field, he hasn't had a great time with the bat in this ODI series. The Indian opener got off to a good start in both games thus far but failed to capitalize on them.

In the series opener, he was dismissed on 28 by Ben Stokes. He was more watchful in the second game before unleashing three fours in the eighth over from Reece Topley.

However, the 33-year-old got out to Sam Curran in the following over after hitting a poor delivery straight to a fielder.