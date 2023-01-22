[Watch] Rohit Sharma's heartwarming reaction when a young fan invaded the field to hug him during IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's interactions with young fans have been worth a watch as he has always ensured that he responds to them and makes their day special. The 'Hitman' was involved in another such interaction with a young fan, but this time, while he was batting during the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur.

The young fan invaded the field and ran straight towards the pitch to meet Rohit. The Indian skipper could have easily avoided the fan by walking away and letting the security at the ground do their job.

However, he let the emotional young boy hug him. When security jumped on the fan and tried to force him away from Rohit Sharma, the opener told the guards to be gentle on the fan as he was just a kid.

Rohit received plaudits from fans for his gesture as they hailed him for showing a big heart. Here's a video of the viral interaction:

Rohit Sharma turned back the clock with some scintillating shots in Raipur

The 109-run target wasn't really going to challenge the Indian batters and Rohit took full advantage of the situation. The opener showed shades of his vintage best with some outrageous shots and thrilled his fans with a quickfire half-century.

Although he couldn't see his team home, Rohit has given the Indian fans hope that he is very close to finding his best and may soon score big. The Indian captain hasn't scored an ODI hundred in over three years and the fans would love it if he breaks the jinx in the third ODI.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

