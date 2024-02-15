[Watch] Rohit Sharma’s reaction as Jay Shah confirms him as India captain for 2024 T20 World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma was delighted as BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed him as skipper for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Some reports had claimed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya was also in the race to lead the Men in Blue.

Shah lauded India for winning 10 games in a row during the 2023 ODI World Cup and promised that the Men in Blue will finally end their ICC trophy drought under Rohit at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He said in a video shared by PTI:

“Main aap ko promise karna chahta hoon ki Rohit Sharma ki kaptani mein 2024 mein Barbados mein hum jarur Bharat ka jhanda gadenge (I want to promise you that we’ll lift the trophy in Barbados at the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy).”

Take a look at Rohit Sharma’s reaction below:

Here is how Rohit reacted:

Rohit had led India to the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup held in Australia. The Men in Blue lost to eventual winners England by 10 wickets. India are yet to win an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy. They came close during the 2023 ODI World Cup but lost to champions Australia in the final in Ahmedabad.

Interestingly, Rohit was not part of T20Is for a long time after the 2022 T20 World Cup. The 36-year-old, however, made his comeback during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan earlier this year.

The right-handed batter smashed his record fifth T20I ton in the third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India clinched the series 3-0 in their last T20I assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Co. placed in Group A in the 2024 T20 World Cup

The Rohit Sharma-led India are placed in Group A alongside Ireland, Pakistan, the United States, and Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5. Check the schedule below:

June 5: India vs Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York

June 9: India vs Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York

June 12: India vs United States at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York

June 15: India vs Canada at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground at Lauderhill in Florida

All the matches will start at 8 PM IST.

