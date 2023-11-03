[Watch] Rohit Sharma & Shreyas Iyer gift their shoes to kids after IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Shreyas Iyer were seen interacting with fans and also gifted their shoes to some of the kids present at the Wankhede stadium after the thumping win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, November 2.

The craze for cricketers in India is incredible and the fans were naturally thrilled to see Rohit and Shreyas approach them. In a video that went viral on social media, both the cricketers could be seen patiently giving their shoes to kids as the crowd cheered them on.

Here's the video:

Shreyas Iyer on short ball query

In the post-match press conference, Shreyas Iyer wasn't pleased when a reporter asked him about having issues with the short ball. The right-hander claimed that it was the reporters who had made it a bigger thing than it actually was.

Here's what he replied:

“We as players, we are bound to get out on any sort of deliveries. You guys have created that mahaul [atmosphere] outside that ‘he can’t play a short ball’, and I feel that people are picking that up every now and then and it plays on your [the media’s] mind regularly, and you keep working on that."

Shreyas Iyer further claimed that having grown up playing at the Wankhede Stadium where the ball has a decent enough bounce, he believes he can tackle the short ball and take on the bowlers by trying to score off that type of delivery. He added:

"Sometimes it may work, sometimes it may not, and majority of the times it hasn’t worked for me, maybe that’s the reason you think it’s a problem for me, but in my mind I know there’s no problem."

India will now face South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5, at the iconic Eden Gardens in their penultimate league stage game of the 2023 World Cup.