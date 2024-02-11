[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill spotted at airport ahead of 3rd IND vs ENG Test in Rajkot

Team Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his teammate Shubman Gill were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday (February 11). After a mini break following the Vizag Test, the Indian team is now reassembling ahead of the third match in Rajkot.

The five-match Test series between the two teams is currently level at 1-1 after two games. The third Test will be played in Rajkot from Thursday (February 15).

Photographer Viral Bhayani gave fans a glimpse of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the Mumbai airport by sharing videos on his Instagram page.

Here's the post:

In another video, Shubman Gill was seen entering the airport along with a friend. He also posed for a couple of pictures with fans before going in.

"I make it a point to interact with players individually, understand their concerns"- Rohit Sharma

During a promotional event in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma opened up about the importance of clear communication and trust between the captain and his players. The Indian skipper claimed that he made a special effort to interact with all his players on an individual level and give them confidence. Rohit said (via Times of India):

"As a leader, it's crucial to instill confidence in players and make them feel valued regardless of their role in the team. Each player's contribution is essential to the team's success, whether they play ten balls at No. 6 or 7."

He added:

"I make it a point to interact with players individually, understand their concerns, and provide reassurance. Building trust and confidence is paramount, especially in challenging situations."

Rohit Sharma has scored only 90 runs so far in four innings of the ongoing Test series against England. He will be eager to get back into form and score big in the upcoming third Test.

