[Watch] Rohit Sharma throws away his wicket in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma threw away his wicket in the third ODI against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

The incident took place in the 10th over off Sean Abbott’s bowling. Rohit played a back-of-the-length ball, which angled in towards off stump, straight into the hands of Mitchell Starc in the square leg area.

The right-hander looked good for his 30 off 17 balls before getting dismissed as the hosts lost their first wicket at 65 after 9.1 overs.

For the uninitiated, it was Rohit Sharma's second consecutive failure in the ODI series, having scored just 13 runs in the second game, which Australia won by 10 wickets. Rohit didn’t play the first ODI against the Aussies to attend his brother-in-law’s marriage ceremony.

The 35-year-old also failed to deliver in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, barring his ton in the first Test in Nagpur, where he scored 120 runs. He amassed just 122 runs in the remaining three Tests.

Rohit Sharma completes 10,000 runs in Asia

Rohit Sharma might have failed to score big in the ongoing third ODI against Australia but achieved a prominent landmark in international cricket.

The Mumbai cricketer became only the eighth batter to complete 10,000 runs in Asia. Others on the elite list include Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, and Mohammad Azharduddin.

As far as the match is concerned, India were 77/2 after 12.3 overs, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.

Earlier in the day, Team India bowled out Australia for 269 in 49 overs. Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 47 runs.

For the hosts, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav shone with three wickets each. Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj also bagged two wickets each.

Team India, who won their first ODI by five wickets, can register a 2-1 series win against Australia if they win the series decider in Chennai.

