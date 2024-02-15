[Watch] Rohit Sharma throws cap in anger following Sarfaraz Khan's run-out in 3rd IND vs ENG Test 

Team India skipper, Rohit Sharma, was left fuming in the dressing room after Sarfaraz Khan was run out following a huge mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja out in the middle on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test.

Sarfaraz looked at ease in his maiden innings, scoring a fluent 62-run knock from 66 deliveries before disaster struck in the closing stages of the first day of the third Test against England.

The free-flowing partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan was brought to a standstill as the former was inching closer to the 100-run mark. Batting on 99, the all-rounder was eager for a quick single after nudging the ball towards the mid-on region.

Sarfaraz responded to the call and stepped out of the crease for a single. However, Mark Wood executed a perfect direct hit while the debutant was nowhere close to returning back to the crease, ending his knock on a very unfortunate note.

Rohit Sharma, who would have liked the pair to close out the day's play and assert India's dominance on Day 1, was far from pleased with the event that transpired, concerning the miscommunication. While throwing the cap, he also blurted out some expletives, venting his frustration over the rather unnecessary dismissal.

Watch the dismissal and the skipper's reaction right here:

Ravindra Jadeja went on to score a hundred, his second at his home ground, off the very next delivery. The recent run out was still on the all-rounder's mind as he responded with a subdued celebration, in the form of a shortened version of his trademark sword celebration, and he did not even remove his helmet.

Sarfaraz Khan scores joint fastest 50 by an Indian on debut

Sarfaraz Khan's entertaining and assured innings comes across as a huge relief for Team India who will have to play with an inexperienced middle order for the remainder of the series. The debutant's 62-run knock included nine fours and a six at a strike rate of 93.94, as he reached his fifty off just 48 deliveries to equal Hardik Pandya's record for the fastest fifty by an Indian on debut.

Kuldeep Yadav was sent out at No.7 to see out the remainder of the day. Team India ultimately finished with 326-5 at Stumps on Day 1, with Jadeja unbeaten on 110 runs.

