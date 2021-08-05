Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his wicket away on stroke of Lunch

Rohit Sharma once again threw his wicket away when he seemed relatively comfortable at the crease. The 34-year-old couldn't resist himself when he saw a short ball from Ollie Robinson and went for the pull, only to find Sam Curran at deep fine leg.

India had an almost perfect opening session as they scored 76 runs going into the last over before Lunch. However, Rohit Sharma's wicket would make that Lunch break a tad sour for India as he looked in ominous touch.

Here is the video of Rohit Sharma's dismissal

OUT! Rohit departs just at the stroke of Lunch ☝🏽

England finally get the breakthrough!



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/o74cQ1EKqr — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 5, 2021

India needed to have a good opening session as they were 21-0 when play resumed on Day 2. After seeing off the initial half an hour, both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul grew in confidence.

Their defense looked absolutely solid, and they ensured they didn't miss out on the loose deliveries. Rahul, in particular, is still batting and is looking good. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, will be gutted with himself for the way he got dismissed.

Leaving the ball outside off-stump was an issue with the Indian openers earlier. But the duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul looked assured in the way they left the ball, covering the swing nicely.

Rohit was dismissed in a similar way in Australia, so it seems like the England bowlers had a set plan to attack him with the short ball. The 34-year-old has scored all his centuries as a Test opener in India and will soon want to convert one of his starts into a three-figure score overseas.

Rahul was not India's first-choice opener going into the Test series, but injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal meant India had no option but to go ahead with him.

Having had a tough time in England the last time India toured in 2018, Rahul was determined this time to show that he had worked on his technical deficiencies. He will be looking to score big and get his team into the lead.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar