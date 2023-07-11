[Watch] Rohit Sharma turns into a reporter; asks questions to vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 1st IND vs WI Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is known for his humor and he sprung out another memorable moment when he turned into a reporter, asking questions to Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the first Test against the West Indies to be played in Dominica.

In a video posted by BCCI, Rohit asked Rahane about his experience of playing in the West Indies over the past couple of tours. He also asked about the advice that he would like to give to young batters in the Indian team.

Here's what Rohit Sharma asked:

"You have travelled to West Indies before. You have played quite a lot of cricket on these wickets and also scored a lot of runs. So what advice would you like to give to the youngsters?"

To this, Ajinkya Rahane replied:

"My advice to the youngsters would be that you need to show a lot of patience as a batter in these conditions."

Here's the whole video:

Rohit Sharma asks Ajinkya Rahane about the atmosphere in the Caribbean

Rohit Sharma also asked Ajinkya Rahane about how the batters should focus on the game when the conditions and the atmosphere in the West Indies are so cool, calm & with a laid-back lifestyle.

Here's what Rohit asked:

"The atmosphere here is so chilled. What mindset do the batters need to keep to ensure that they focus on the job at hand?"

On this, Rahane stated:

"Whichever country that we travel to, we have to adapt to the conditions and keep our focus on what's happening on the ground. We need not focus on whatever happens beyond the ground."

Rahane's comeback to the Indian team has been nothing short of sensational. His performances in the World Test Championship final would have given him a lot of confidence to do well in the West Indies. He also has an incredible record in the Caribbean, averaging above a hundred.

