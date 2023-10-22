[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have an animated chat on the field during IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and senior player Virat Kohli engaged in an animated chat on the field during the 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand on Sunday (October 22) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Indian bowlers have dominated in all four matches so far in the World Cup and have been successfully picking up wickets in the middle overs.

However, it was not the case on Sunday as New Zealand batters Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell played magnificently against the Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

They were especially severe against Kuldeep by playing him aggressively and not letting him settle into his rhythm.

As a result, Indian captain Rohit Sharma looked puzzled for the first time in the tournament as Ravindra and Mitchell batted effortlessly and put on a 159-run partnership for the third wicket.

After New Zealand reached 160/2 in 31 overs, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen having an intense chat about the team's situation and plans to break the partnership. Both had something to say to each other, and in the end, neither was satisfied.

You can watch the chat between the duo in the video below:

Mohammed Shami gives India a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Rachin Ravindra in the 34th over of the World Cup clash vs New Zealand

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, citing the possibility of a dew factor in the second half as the reason. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami dismissed New Zealand openers cheaply to give India a good start in the powerplay.

Rachin Ravindra (78) and Daryl Mitchell came together at 19/2 in the 8th over and went on to stabilize things for the Kiwis team with a sensational partnership. They perfectly mixed caution with aggression and put Indian bowlers under pressure.

The duo put on a 159-run stand and laid down a solid platform for their side. Shami finally broke their stand by dismissing Ravindra in the 34th over after a miscued big hit.

After 40 overs, New Zealand reached 219/4 in the first innings of today's World Cup match.