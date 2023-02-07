[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli roar in Team India's headshot session ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India underwent a headshot session ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday, February 7. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be seen roaring as they posed for the camera ahead of the first Test against Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the post on Twitter with the caption:

“Lights, camera, action. Snippets from Team India’s headshot session ahead of IND vs AUS Test series!”

Just like their pose for the camera, fans will look forward to dominating performances from Rohit and Kohli against a star-studded Aussie side throughout the four-match Test series.

The much-awaited four-Test series between India and Australia will commence at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. The action will then shift to Delhi (Feb 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5), and Ahmedabad (March 9-13) for the remaining three Tests.

Team India will look to win their fifth consecutive Test series against Australia at home to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Aussies, on the other hand, will look to win their first Test series in India after 2004-05. Pat Cummins and Co. will also look to avenge their last two Test series losses in their own backyard. India won the series 2-1 on both those occasions.

The hosts will miss the services of the injured Shreyas Iyer in the opening Test. Meanwhile, Australia will be without Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Cameron Green.

India and Australia squads for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad for the tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

