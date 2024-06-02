West Indian middle-order batter Roston Chase pulled off an outstanding catch in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at Providence in Guyana on Sunday. The Barbadian held on to a catch to deny PNG skipper Assad Vala almost a certain boundary.

The dismissal occurred in the sixth over of the innings sent down by Alzarri Joseph. The right-arm speedster's short and wide delivery was met with disdain, but Chase put a full-length dive and clung onto the ball with both hands. Vala had to walk back for 21 off 22 balls. Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein nipped out Tony Sura and Leiga Siaka before Vala, respectively.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell had earlier won the toss and elected to field first, citing that the weather conditions forced the decision. The Jamaican also announced that they are going in with three spinners.

Roston Chase didn't bat in West Indies' only warm-up match of T20 World Cup 2024

Meanwhile, the spin-bowling all-rounder didn't bat or bowl in the sole warm-up match against Australia. The two-time champions smashed 257 in their 20 overs, headlined by Nicholas Pooran smacking 75 off 25 deliveries along with contributions from Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Johnson Charles and Shimron Hetmyer.

The Men in Maroon hammered the Proteas 3-0, making their preparation for the showpiece event even more solid. The two-time champions suffered a shocking first-round exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup hosted by Australia, but are now the firm favorites to lift the title.

Powell, who has done a good job as captain, underlined in the press conference that they hope to win the trophy so that West Indies cricket incurs financial benefits. The Caribbean team won T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016, defeating Sri Lanka and England in the tournament decider, respectively.

