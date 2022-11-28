[Watch] Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes a record 7 sixes in an over; slams double hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy QF

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad created history by smashing Uttar Pradesh's Shiva Singh for seven sixes in an over during the second quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

Gaikwad absolutely peppered the region from long on and deep mid-wicket and also hit a six over long off, showing that he had the complete range. Shiva Singh simply had no clue where to bowl as he was smashed despite trying to bowl from different angles.

The left-arm spinner also overstepped on his fifth delivery, giving Ruturaj Gaikwad an extra bite of the cherry. The Maharashtra captain obliged, smashing a six off the additional delivery too. It marked the first instance in the history of List A cricket of a bowler being hit for seven sixes in an over.

Here's the video of that incredible 43-run over:

Ruturaj Gaikwad's sensational double hundred puts Maharashtra in pole position

Maharashtra didn't get off to the best of starts as they were 41/2 in the 13th over. Ankit Bawne then gave some much-needed support to Ruturaj Gaikwad and the duo steadied their ship.

Azim Kazi also played a decent supporting hand as his captain began to take on the Uttar Pradesh bowling attack at the other end. Understanding the urgency of upping the ante, Gaikwad began to find boundaries and sixes more regularly.

Still, it seemed like the opposition would restrict Maharashtra to under the 300-run mark. However, Gaikwad had other plans as his carnage against Shiva Singh took his team comfortably past that milestone. It also helped him bring up an incredible double hundred and he ended the innings unbeaten on 220 off 159 balls.

Uttar Pradesh might need to bat out of their skins if they're going to eclipse a simply incredible performance from Gaikwad. They were 33/0 at the end of six overs in their pursuit of 331 at the time of writing.

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Satyajeet Bachhav.

Uttar Pradesh: Karan Sharma (c), Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi.

