[Watch] S Sreesanth sends back Martin Guptill with a vicious outswinger in LLC 2023

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is currently plying trade for the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the ongoing 2023 edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

Sreesanth was at his vintage best against the Urbanrisers Hyderabad (URH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Sunday. The right-arm pacer struck in his very first over of the match. He provided Gujarat with a massive breakthrough by sending back opener Martin Guptill.

He bowled a full delivery around the off stump. Guptill was completely deceived by the vicious outswinger, only managing to get the outside edge of his bat. Keeper Dhurv Raval completed a fine diving catch to send the Kiwi batter packing.

You can watch the video of Sreesanth's delivery to dismiss Guptill below:

Expand Tweet

S Sreesanth also showcased tremendous composure to defend 13 runs in the last over of the match. He sent back the dangerous-looking Peter Trego, who scored 59 runs off just 25 balls, and guided Gujarat to a thrilling one-run victory.

S Sreesanth's last-over heroics helped GG secure two victories in LLC 2023

S Sreesanth didn't feature in the playing XI for Gujarat's opening match of the LLC 2023 against Manipal Tigers (MT). The Giants suffered a 10-run defeat in the clash after failing to chase down 174 runs.

Sreesanth bowled a tidy spell in GG's next fixture against the Bhilwara Kings (BK). With 14 runs required to win off the final over, the onus was on the veteran seamer to do the job with the ball for Gujarat. He excelled under pressure, as Gujarat completed a three-run win over Bhilwara to get off the mark on the points table.

The experienced bowler backed it up by successfully defending 13 runs off the last six deliveries against the Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

With two wins from three games, Gujarat are currently placed third in the points table. GG will take on India Capitals (IC) at the Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu on Thursday, November 30.