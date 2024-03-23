[WATCH] "Saans to lene de usko" - Virat Kohli's hilarious conversation with Ravindra Jadeja during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli had a hilarious conversation with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th over of RCB's innings during the 2024 IPL season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.

Cameron Green was on strike facing Jadeja who was bowling his third over of the evening. Noticing the pace at which the slow left-arm orthodox bowler was completing his overs, Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, said:

"Abey, saans to lene de usko" (which translates to "Let him breathe").

Here is the video of the hilarious conversation between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja:

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings began the 17th edition of the IPL on a high having registered a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru side. The hosts didn't strain much while chasing the target of 174 runs as their batters made sure that the contest was won with eight balls to spare.

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to score 12000 runs in T20 cricket

With 11,994 runs to his name, Virat Kohli was just six runs short of achieving a phenomenal feat in T20 cricket before the 2024 IPL season opener began. Having amassed 21 runs off 20 balls on Friday evening against the Men in Yellow at Chepauk, the 35-year-old went on to become the first-ever Indian player to score 12000 runs in T20 cricket.

Currently, with 12015 runs, Kohli is at the sixth spot in the list of all-time highest run-getters in T20 cricket. Kohli's former RCB teammate, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle leads the charts with an astonishing number of 14562 runs in the shortest format of the game.

The West Indian is followed by Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, compatriot Kieron Pollard, England's Alex Hales and Australia's David Warner. Among the players to have crossed the 12000-run mark, Kohli is the second-fastest to have achieved it (in 360 innings) while Gayle is at the pole position in that list as well, having scored 12000 runs in 345 T20 innings.

Next up, RCB will be facing the Punjab Kings at home at the Chinnaswmy Stadium on Monday, March 25.